Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Mobile Games, Overwatch | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch Rush

Blizzard Entertainment Announces Overwatch Rush For Mobile

Blizzard Entertainment has a new game in the Overwatch series in development, as the team is going mobile for Overwatch Rush

Article Summary Blizzard announces Overwatch Rush, a new top-down hero shooter built specifically for mobile gamers.

Game is free-to-play for iOS and Android, with testing limited to select countries and regions at launch.

Separate Blizzard team is developing Overwatch Rush, ensuring no impact on Overwatch’s core development.

Players can expect evolving content, customization, and feedback-driven updates as testing progresses.

Blizzard Entertainment confirmed this week that they are working on a new mobile title in the Overwatch series, which they are calling Overwatch Rush. This new game will be a top-down hero shooter featuring several of the characters from the company's FPS title, specifically catering to fast-paced, on-the-go play, as well as customization for yourself and teamwork with other players. The team didn't reveal a lot, just the images you see here and a developer-led Q&A that was pre-made for the announcement. We have all of those details below as we now wait for them to start testing it.

Overwatch Rush – Developer-Led Q&A

Why is testing only available in some countries and regions?

As you may have seen with other mobile games, testing helps us fine-tune gameplay, performance, and server stability. It also allows us to gather feedback across all aspects of the game and helps us to optimize the experience for different devices and network conditions–something we can do more efficiently if we stick to select countries and regions first.

Can I participate if I am outside of the test countries and regions?

Currently, participation is restricted to players in designated test countries and regions. Follow development on Discord.

When is Overwatch Rush coming out?

It's far too early to say. Learnings from test cycles will help inform those plans, so please keep the feedback coming and we'll share more info as we move forward.

What platforms will Overwatch Rush be available on?

Overwatch Rush is being developed from the ground up for mobile and will run on supported iOS and Android devices.

Will Overwatch Rush support controllers?

Controller support is not available in the current version of Overwatch Rush, but as testing and as development continues, we're looking at different options.

What game content is available during the Limited Geo Test, and will the game change over time?

The Limited Geo Test includes a curated roster of Heroes, maps, and core game modes to ensure stability and gather feedback. Overwatch Rush will evolve over time with new content, events, and updates based on community input.

Who is developing Overwatch Rush?

Overwatch Rush is being developed by a Blizzard team separate from Team 4. We are an international team dedicated to this title with extensive experience in mobile game development.

Will Overwatch Rush impact the development of Overwatch?

No. Overwatch Rush is being developed by a new, separate, dedicated team focused exclusively on creating a mobile-first experience.

How will the game be monetized?

Overwatch Rush is designed as a mobile free-to-play game with optional in-app purchases, and our vision is for player skill to be the deciding factor in matches. We'll be listening to player feedback on this topic, and monetization elements may be adjusted during testing phases.

Where can I find updates and announcements and provide feedback/suggestions?

You can find official updates and announcements through the Overwatch Rush Discord. Players in testing countries and regions can also provide feedback via the Discord. We're building this game with our community in mind, and player feedback will help us shape Overwatch Rush.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!