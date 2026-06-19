Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: garfield, Garfield – Escape From Monday, paramount

Garfield – Escape From Monday Announced For September 2026 Launch

Garfield – Escape From Monday is an all-new 3D platforming adventure game, set to be released for PC and consoles on September 2026

Article Summary Garfield – Escape From Monday launches in September 2026 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles.

The new Garfield game is a 3D platforming adventure set inside a nightmare sparked by Jon’s spinach lasagna.

Players use Garfield’s catlike moves and costume powers like turkey, surfer, and cowboy to beat bosses.

Garfield joins Jon, Odie, Arlene, and Pookie across 3 worlds, 40 levels, collectibles, and house upgrades.

Microids and Paramount have come together for a new video game based on one of their franchises, as Garfield is getting a new title. Garfield – Escape From Monday has been announced, as players will experience a brand new adventure set in a 3D platforming world, as you explore some of the cat's biggest nightmares that all are happening on the same dreaded day. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive for PC and all three major consoles on September 24, 2025.

Just Another Manic Monday as Garfield – Escape From Monday Arrives This September

More than just a colorful adventure, Garfield – Escape from Monday captures the spirit of one of the world's most beloved entertainment franchises in an all-new interactive experience. Designed to appeal to audiences nostalgic for Jim Davis's famous "cattitude" and gaming enthusiasts, Garfield – Escape from Monday breaks the mold. Players will master the technicality of feline movements, manage unique abilities tied to 3 exclusive costumes Garfield can wear in-game (turkey, surfer, cowboy), and confront a variety of formidable bosses throughout their journey. This story takes you into the heart of the nightmare promises to be a thrilling ride for players worldwide.

For Garfield, spending most of his time sleeping is part of the routine. But spiraling into a bizarre nightmare full of vegetables, sugar-free candies, and other unimaginable horrors, even the world's laziest cat knows something is wrong! After Jon fed him spinach lasagna inspired by Chef Monday's recipe, Garfield falls into a deep sleep… in order for Garfield to wake up from the nightmare and reactivate his taste buds, he must embark on a deliciously chaotic adventure, where players will explore worlds packed with enemies, challenges, and lasagna. Thankfully, Garfield can rely on Jon and his friends Odie, Arlene, and Pookie, as well as a collection of special costumes, including turkey, surfer, and cowboy, each with its own unique skill, to overcome the dangers lurking within Garfield's dreams.

Move like a cat: Jump, climb the walls, curl up into a ball…You will always land on your feet!

Embody Garfield in every form: Go airborne dressed as a turkey, slide on the water like a surfer and swing with your cowboy lasso!

All the Garfield cast is here: Jon will be here to help you in your quest, along with Odie and Pookie. But beware Garfield's archenemies, Nermal and Squeak!

Explore lively worlds: 3 worlds and over 40 levels filled with enemies to fight and lasagnas to devour.

The more you eat, the more rooms you edit! Gather tons of delicious collectibles to keep your morale and help refurbish Jon's house with all kinds of surprising items.

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