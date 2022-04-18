Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Opens Up Pre-Registration

WB Games and NetEase Games have opened up pre-registration for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened in time for rewards for the latest film. The team is collaborating with the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to give out special rewards for free-to-play CCGMMO in which you will play as dueling wizards at Hogwarts. Those who pre-register either through Google Play or the game's official website (linked above) will be given a special Fantastic Beasts Card Pack featuring the Niffler and Baby Manticore Summon Cards. However, this promotion won't last forever. You can read more about it below along with a teaser trailer for both the event and the film.

In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, players will learn spells and charms that can be cast through the form of cards in wizarding duels and battles with monsters. Summons are a special class of cards that call magical creatures, artefacts or effects onto the battlefield to attack enemies or assist allies. Through strategic deck-building, combining Spells and using Summons, players can overcome the toughest challenges in the Duelling Club or Forbidden Forest.

Inspired by the infant Manticores introduced in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," the in-game Baby Manticore Summon Card is equally menacing and quite formidable when grouped together. With their curled tails, jointed appendages and spiny heads, Baby Manticores somewhat resemble crustaceans, and just like their fully grown counterparts, they are both aggressive and carnivorous. Witches and wizards who are unfortunate enough to encounter a Baby Manticore in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened may quickly find themselves overwhelmed by an entire aggressive swarm.

The Niffler is a magical beast with a long snout and a coat of black, fluffy fur. It lives in burrows deep below ground and is attracted to shiny things, which makes it outstanding at locating treasure. Their affinity for shiny objects often gives them the reputation of being rather sneaky and mischievous – and they'll have this same predilection for purloining precious objects in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, helping witches and wizards restore their magic points by seeking out treasure in-game.