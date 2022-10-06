Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Adds New Magical Creatures

Zynga has released a fresh new update to Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, as the team has added new magical creatures to the mix. These new additions to the game will radically change up the Creature mechanics for an even more engaging experience that you can start playing today. But there's more to this feature update as the team has incorporated player feedback to help make this new set of unlockable Magical Creatures more helpful in the longtrun when you're attempting to complete Puzzles. Plus, Creatures now provide additional Rewards and brand-new tiered benefits as you continue to play the game. You can read more about them below with notes from the team.

"The Magical Creatures feature, unlocked after Puzzle 24, provides an improved way to collect Creatures through the new Creature Points that come from Star, Crystal, and Gold Chests. By winning Puzzles, players earn Stars that open Star Chests containing Common and Rare Creatures. After beating a new Puzzle on the first attempt, players of Level 90 and above earn Creature Crystals that unlock Crystal Chests with highly coveted Rare and Epic Creatures. Rare and Epic Creatures can also be unlocked from Gold Chests using Gold Coins that can be earned in the game. Once Magical Creatures are obtained, players can now level up their Creatures for greater powers, getting more help to win Puzzles with each Win Streak Power-up, Epic Boost, or Blast Radius board clear."

"Our new update puts Magical Creatures in the spotlight as both collectible companions and important strategic allies that players can level up to boost their Match-3 adventure progress through the wizarding world," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President of Zynga Mobile Studios. "Our goal for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is to continuously provide new and exciting content to reward and engage our community – our players let us know they wanted to do even more with their in-game Creatures and we're happy to oblige!"