Higround Announces Attack On Titan Limited Edition Gaming Gear

It's time for anime sensation Attack on Titan to get some limited edition gaming gear from Higround. The upcoming Higround x Attack on Titan capsule pushes the envelope on anime and hardware collaborations, featuring two unique keyboard and mousepad designs, two sets of 1.5 mm PBT keycaps, and a printed jelly bag.

Higround, the lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, announced its upcoming Attack on Titan collaboration – a collection of computer peripherals inspired by the iconic Japanese manga and anime series. In partnership with Funimation, Higround redefines anime merchandise by combining functionality and art, offering a new perspective on computer peripherals. The entire collection will be available exclusively on Higround's website in the coming weeks.

Featuring dual silicone dampeners, this Higround capsule offers users the experience of having a heavier, deeper-sounding keyboard without personal modifications. The keyboards feature TTC Titan Heart switches exclusively to Higround, which feature smoked black housing and a red heart embedded inside. These unique features and visuals merge Higround's dedication to detail and reliability with Attack on Titan's themes of resilience for a collection of quality, durable products designed to weather the storm.

Higround's collaboration with Attack on Titan is all about self-expression. Wrapped in the iconic imagery, the two keyboard designs included in the capsule feature images of Captain Levi and the Colossus Titan—two characters known for their tenacity and perseverance. Higround also released an Instagram video of their techies dedicating their hearts to making the gaming gear.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccqf-OIjVR1/

"This is the first time in the industry you'll see inspired designs that incorporate anime graphics across the keyboard," said Higround Founder and CEO Rustin Sotoodeh. "It's energizing because we love telling stories and now we get to implement Attack on Titan's rich storyline and characters and portray it through the medium of graphic keyboards."

As gaming and anime continue to immerse users into worlds of adventure and storytelling, this is the first time that fans of both can integrate this merging of cultures into their keyboards. As Higround's inaugural venture into anime hardware, it was only natural to collaborate with Attack on Titan. Growing in popularity across four seasons, Attack on Titan is the forerunner across all anime genres and has proven to the masses that great storytelling knows no bounds.

Higround was acquired by 100 Thieves in November 2021 and has since sold out of all drops in under 10 minutes. It's all about the rarity of fan-favorite brand items. This limited drop will be available to customers in the coming weeks.