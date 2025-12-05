Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: bluey, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, Halfbrick Studios, joe brumm, Ludo Studio, Shainiel Deo

Bluey Creator Interviewed For Bluey's Quest For The Gold Pen

Bluey creator Joe Brumm gave a rare interview to help promote the launch of their new mobile game Bluey’s Quest For The Gold Pen

Brumm and Halfbrick CEO Shainiel Deo share insights on bringing the beloved Bluey world into gaming

Their friendship and collaboration date back to Brumm’s viral success with Dan the Man in 2013

Both creators hope the Bluey game sparks joy and family memories, inspired by classic video games

In a rare interview, Bluey creator Joe Brumm sat down with Halfbrick CEO Shainiel Deo to talk about the new mobile game, Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen. The team released the video of their interview on the official Bluery website, as the two discuss their love for gaming and how they eneded up bringing the iconic kids character to this new title. Enjoy the interview above as the game will be released on December 11.

Deo Interviews Brumm About Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen

Their partnership began in 2013, when Brumm, who had just seen his animated pilot, Dan the Man, go viral, decided to reach out to Halfbrick, the team behind Fruit Ninja, the first mobile game he had ever played. At the time, he was working with a company to develop Dan the Man into a game and series, but progress had stalled. "I thought, well, I might ring these guys up, these Fruit Ninja guys, they seem to know what they're doing," he recalls. "I expected them to be in Silicon Valley. I was Googling them, and it turned out they were just a couple of suburbs away." Joe phoned Halfbrick, and that chance call, answered by Shainiel himself, sparked a friendship that would bring a Bluey game to life.

Both old-school gamers at heart, Joe and Shainiel were also able to draw inspiration from their nostalgia for iconic games for the project. "For me, you look at old-school Zelda games, top-down isometric, there's heaps of that in there, like Mario Odyssey," says Shainiel. Joe adds, "What I like about the game is that it's meant to be fun. The story I wrote feels like the simple setup you'd get from a Commodore 64 platformer – we've got a problem, and we've got a villain, so let's go get it."

When asked what their hopes are for the game, both say they're driven by the desire to create joy and lasting memories for players and their families. "This is the thing that I love the most about what I do," says Shainiel. "When people come up to me and say, 'This game was part of my childhood… it helped me through these times.'" Joe adds, "I want to see happy kids playing this game… smiling, loving it, showing their friends, telling their parents."

