Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Electabuzz

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Electabuzz Community Day, let's take a deep dive into the Electric Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 125, Electabuzz is a pure Electric-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Electric Pokémon," a classification that it shares with its pre-evolution of Elekid, this is what Electabuzz's Dex entry says:

When a storm arrives, gangs of this Pokémon compete with each other to scale heights that are likely to be stricken by lightning bolts. Some towns use Electabuzz in place of lightning rods.

Electabuzz is part of a three-stage evolutionary line that was introduced in three separate generations. Electabuzz, the second stage in this line, came first with Generation One. Elekid, a Baby Pokémon, was then introduced in Generation Two as its pre-evolution. Finally, Electivire, the third and ultimate form, was introduced with Generation Four's Sinnoh Region.

For fans of the anime, Electabuzz has had many key appearances. It debuted in Showdown at Dark City, where it was the main Pokémon of the gym leader Kaz. Other major appearances include Misty Meets Her Match, Enter the Dragonite, Current Events, a Promise is a Promise, and many more. The supporting character Paul's Elekid evolved on-screen into an Electabuzz in the episode Smells Like Team Spirit, and then featured in the episodes Lost Leader Strategy! and Enter Galactic!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Electabuzz:

Red/Blue: Normally found near power plants, they can wander away and cause major blackouts in cities.

Gold: Electricity runs across the surface of its body. In darkness, its entire body glows a whitish-blue.

Silver: Its body constantly discharges electricity. Getting close to it will make your hair stand on end.

Crystal: When two Electabuzz touch, they control the electric currents to communicate their feelings.

Moon: Electricity leaks from it in amounts far greater than the amount of electricity it eats.

Sword: Many power plants keep Ground-type Pokémon around as a defense against Electabuzz that come seeking electricity.