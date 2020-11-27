Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Hogwarts For The Holidays Event

Niantic switched things up a bit with their Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announcement. Instead of laying out the whole month of events as usual, the mobile developed instead announced the details for just the next Brilliant Event, which will kick off a month of in-game holiday celebration. Here's the newly announced details of the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1.

The Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1 will run from Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 11 AM to Tuesday, December 8th at 11 AM Pacific in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This event, which is expected to kick off a month of additional events in the game, will include the following Brilliant Foundables:

Brilliant Argus Filch – found by completing Wizarding Challenges using a Hogwarts for the Holidays Runestone

Brilliant Fat Friar – uncovered by unlocking Brilliant Portkeys

Brilliant Bloody Baron – uncovered by unlocking Brilliant Portkey

Brilliant Salazar Slytherin Portrait – Encounter on the map

Brilliant Helga Hufflepuff Portrait – Encounter on the map

Regarding the Portkeys, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be introducing two new Portkey environments, including the Hufflepuff and Slytherin Common Rooms. For the event, the Brilliant Portkeys will be set to unlock at 1.5KM.

In addition to the new Brilliant Registry page featuring the above Foundables, there will also be, as with every Brilliant Event, a Special Assignment. This time, it will reward witches and witches that complete it with a host of items including Spell Energy, DADA and Restricted Section Books, coins, Spell Ingredients, and more. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full breakdown of the four-page Special Assignment and the Bonus Assignment that unlocks upon its completion.

There will also be in-game boxes available for players in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in-game shop. This includes a Complimentary Gift that will be available as soon as the Brilliant Event launches, which will offer Spell Ingredients and 25 Spell Energy.