Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Adds Controller Support & Cloud Saves

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home got a new update, adding in controller support, as well as cloud saving options and other upgrades

Play seamlessly with Bluetooth controllers or plug-and-play devices.

Continue gameplay across devices with new cloud saving feature.

Explore Alba Village and revive it with farming, fishing, and festivals.

Natsume released a new update recently for Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, as player have a few new options as their disposal for gameplay. First off, the game now offers controller support for those who wish to use a Bluetooth device or one of the plug-and-play options out there, as you can play the game in a more traditional gaming way. What's more, they have also introduced cloud save, which will allow you to resume gameplay across multiple devices as you can play on either a smartphone or tablet. The game also got a few improvements and bug fixes in the background with the update. You can try these out now, as the game is available on iOS and Android.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home it's time to head back to your roots and leave the city life for your childhood village of Alba, where the freshest fish and tastiest veggies are grown and caught by the local farmers and anglers. However, with its population getting older and younger villagers leaving for the big city, Alba Village has seen better days, so can you help turn it from a village on the decline to one of prosperity? With its beautiful surroundings, Alba definitely has the potential, but can you bring tourists and even new residents to this sprawling green village?

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is the biggest Harvest Moon game ever on mobile! In addition, you can woo four different bachelors and four different bachelorettes, and marry whomever your heart desires. Reunite with your childhood friend and other familiar faces to help put Alba on the map! Harvest crops, take care of animals, fish, mine, and more. Collect and gather Happiness to grow the village and get new residents, while competing and taking part in various contests and festivals!

