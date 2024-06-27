Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Confirms In-App Purchases

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home released new info and images today, which confirmed that the app will come with in-game purchases.

Return to Alba Village to rejuvenate its community and landscapes.

Gameplay includes farming, fishing, mining, and engaging in festivals.

Hiro Maekawa announces a new standalone mobile farming experience.

Natsume Inc. released new info this week about Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home along with some screenshots, but also some realistic news for the mobile title. Along with some new details about the storyline for the game and the activities you'll be doing, it was confirmed by the company's president in a quote we have for you below that the game will come with in-app purchases. If you've been following online threads, this is something that fans had been dreading about, but there wasn't confirmation either way that they would be there, until now. Whether or not that drives fans away from the game is yet to be see, but we'll know shortly what the turnout will be like as it arrives for iOS and Android this August.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home it's time to head back to your roots and leave the city life for your childhood village of Alba, where the freshest fish and tastiest veggies are grown and caught by the local farmers and anglers. However, with its population getting older and younger villagers leaving for the big city, Alba Village has seen better days, so can you help turn it from a village on the decline to one of prosperity? With its beautiful surroundings, Alba definitely has the potential, but can you bring tourists and even new residents to this sprawling green village?

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is the biggest Harvest Moon game ever on mobile! In addition, you can woo four different bachelors and four different bachelorettes, and marry whomever your heart desires. Reunite with your childhood friend and other familiar faces to help put Alba on the map! Harvest crops, take care of animals, fish, mine, and more. Collect and gather Happiness to grow the village and get new residents, while competing and taking part in various contests and festivals!

"In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, players are tasked with going back home to where it all started to help their childhood village get back on track," shared Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. "Mobile gamers will love this robust new standalone farming experience where they can help their beloved village flourish with new tourists, new residents, new crops, and more, all without any in-app purchases."

