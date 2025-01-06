Shadow Registeel Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, registeel

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Registeel, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Registeel counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Shadow Registeel.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Registeel can be defeated with four trainers, but this will be a close fight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make your battle easier. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Pokémon is currently unknown.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

