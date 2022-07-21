Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Opening History Of Son Goku

Bandai has released a pair of unique Dragon Ball Super Card Game products this summer with History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta. Dubbed "Theme Selections," these products feature Alternate Art versions of cards from other sets. Each of these Alt Arts are exclusive to the boxes. These products do not feature an additional booster packs or chase elements, as the entire set of cards is included as guaranteed hits. History of Son Goku is dubbed Theme Selection 01 and History of Vegeta is dubbed Theme Selection 02, so this is clearly a product that may continue. Let's open up these boxes to determine if this product is worth picking up. First up, I'm cracking open the History of Son Goku Theme Selection 01.

The product itself is the strongest design I've seen on a DBSCG release since the Mighty Heroes Expansion Deck Box which is actually what drew me to the hobby to begin with. The box is matte black with sleek gold accents representing the Dragon Balls.

Opening the box, though, revealed the strongest aspect of this collection.

The holofoil style used for this product is exclusive to these cards. It is unlike previous styles in that it forms a grid pattern while also sparkling with flecks of foil throughout. This is a truly stunning treatment for a selection of beautifully drawn cards.

You can see on the Kakarot, Fate's Dawning card how sparkly these are.

History of Son Goku also picks its moments from Goku's history incredibly well, with a major focus on Goku's ascension into Super Saiyan. This product contains fifteen cards with three that have Super Rare-style gold stamp in addition to the holofoil, but all cards have that gorgeous holofoil pattern.

This is a clear must-have for all Dragon Ball collectors, even if you aren't into this hobby yet.

Be sure to check the Dragon Ball Super Card Game tag to catch my History of Vegeta Theme Selection opening as well as exciting coverage of this hobby and its upcoming products.