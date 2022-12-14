Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos Announced For Summer 2023

Natsume Inc. revealed they have a brand new game in the Harvest Moon franchise on the way called Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos. The game will be an important one as it will mark the official 25th anniversary of the franchise and be a part of the celebrations to come. From what information was released today, we know that the team are looking to offer up new functions that will spice up the gameplay a bit while also keeping the core fundamentals that players are used to, as they have helped make the series as popular as it has been over the years. We got more info from the announcement below, as the game will be coming out sometime in Summer 2023.

"The land players will explore is known as Anthos, and is home to the Harvest Sprites, spirits that protect people and nature, as well as the goddess of nature known as the Harvest Goddess. However, about 20 years ago, an unprecedented eruption in Anthos's volcanic region forced the Harvest Goddess and her Harvest Sprites to use all of their powers to protect the people. The people were saved, but the eruption left the villages cut off from each other… Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent a bottle into the ocean with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep…"

"To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harvest Moon, we are honored and excited to announce Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos," said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume Inc. "The upcoming Harvest Moon will take players to new lands and include features that are completely new to the series. We are eager to reveal more in the new year, since we still have so many big surprises planned for this remarkable anniversary."