Hasbro Releases Three New Classic Preschool Games

Hasbro has released three new preschool board games this week, each one a new take on a classic from the past. The three games in question are a remake of the classic game Clue Junior, as well as two new versions of classics with the introduction of Twister Junior and Monopoly Discover. Each game offers a very specific two-in-one gameplay component in which you're not just playing a game, but you're also learning as you go. We got info on all three of these games as they are available at major retailers right now.

Clue Junior

Now preschoolers can get in on the mystery-solving fun with this Clue Junior game, as Hasbro offers twice the fun with a double-sided gameboard – featuring 2 school-day mystery games and 2 levels of grow-with-me play! On the Level 1 side, "Playground Mix-up game," a character has mistakenly put an item in their backpack. Players team up exploring the playground by searching for clues in seek-and-find picture tiles and deduce what item is missing and who took it to solve the mystery. When junior detectives are ready for a bit more challenge, they can flip the board over to Level 2 side, "Science Lab Mystery game." A volcano has erupted in the lab! Who set off the volcano? What did they pour into it? And where should they have been? Kids can practice drawing conclusions in a race to solve the who, what, and where. This mystery board game is perfect for fun family time, and it makes a great gift for preschoolers. (Ages 4 years & up/Players: 2-6/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: NOW)

Twister Junior

Get ready for a roaring good time with the Twister Junior game – an animal adventure that grows with your little movers! This fun game for kids ages 3 and up includes a 2-sided mat and reversible spinner for 2 levels of grow-with-me play. The Level 1 Animal Safari side introduces turn-taking, color matching, and animal recognition, while the Level 2 Animal Party side helps encourage movement and balance. With the Level 1 Animal Safari side of the mat, kids spin to move along the safari trail. As they take turns, each child has an opportunity to discover colors, and reenact animal sounds and movements. Flip the mat over to the Level 2 Animal Party game. Spin the spinner to see what color and animal players must place their foot or hand. The last player standing, wins! This Twister Junior game is fun for the whole family and just right for active indoor play. (Ages 3 years & up/Players: 2-4/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: NOW)

Monopoly Discover

The Monopoly Discover board game offers fun teaching tools for families. It features a double-sided gameboard with 2 levels of play, so you can decide which level is right for the family! One side focuses on counting and matching, recommended for kids ages 4-5. Flip the board over for more advanced play, focusing on reading and simple math, recommended for kids ages 6 and up. Gameplay in each level uses its own set of Monopoly money and cards, as well as rules. Inspired by Monopoly classic gameplay — after all, every billionaire starts somewhere! The game is a great choice for a family game night, and makes a fun gift for kids ages 4 and up. (Ages 4 years & up/Players: 2-6/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: NOW)