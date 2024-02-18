Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Lucky Charms, Mouse Trap

Hasbro Reveals Lucky Charms-Themed Version Of Mouse Trap

Hasbro and General Mills have come together for a new tabletop game, as they have given us a Lucky Charms version of Mouse Trap.

Introducing "Lucky's Leprechaun Trap" game in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Limited-edition Lucky Charms boxes feature a missing Lucky and a cut-out trap.

Collect all four limited-edition boxes and special Green Milk Turn Charms.

Hasbro has come together with General Mills to make a new board game out of a classic, as they have released a Lucky Charms-themed version of Mouse Trap. The game is called Lucky's Leprechaun Trap, and it's being promoted ahead of St. Patrick's Day, along with a new promotion on the cereal boxes that Lucky has gone missing. The board game is available now for $15, and special cereal boxes can be found on the cereal's website. We have more details about both of them for you below.

Lucky's Leprechaun Trap

Uh-oh, where did Lucky go? It seems he has used his charm powers to escape from our cereal boxes, so we need your help catching him in time for St. Patrick's Day! Lucky is quick and elusive, so this charming take on a family-favorite classic is a sure way you can help us track him down. Gather your family + friends to build magical traps that will lure him back safe and sound. For the first time, Lucky has taken his mischievous tricks to the next level and used his charms' powers to disappear from limited-edition boxes of the magically delicious cereal. In an effort to catch the popular leprechaun, Lucky Charms is releasing a line-up of trap-inspired fun to help cereal lovers bring Lucky back to his box. To encourage families to hone their trapping skills in advance of March 17, Lucky Charms and Hasbro have teamed up to launch Lucky's Leprechaun Trap. Available exclusively at LuckyCharms.com, the new board game is a magical version of the family classic Mouse Trap.

Where's Lucky On Lucky Charms?

To prep for the big day, each limited-edition cereal box from which Lucky has gone missing also includes a trap that you can cut out and use to try to catch your very own leprechaun. Collect all four unique versions, or DIY your own custom builds to create the ultimate leprechaun snare. Of course, no St. Patrick's Day celebration is complete without a bowl of the returning fan-favorite Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms with clover marshmallows that turn your milk a festive green.

