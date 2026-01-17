Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA | Tagged: hatsune miku, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Releases MySekai Update

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! dropped a new update this week, as the MySekai Update is abailable on both iOS and Android now

Article Summary The MySekai Update for Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! introduces a new customizable Sekai feature.

Players can harvest materials, build, and decorate their own Sekai to reflect their unique style and emotions.

Interact with Hatsune Miku, friends, and 20 original characters to earn rewards and level up your Gates.

Visit other players' Sekai, sketch new furniture blueprints, and take photos with your favorite characters.

SEGA has launched a new update for Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! as players can download the MySekai Update right now. Technically, this is the 5.0.0. Patch for the game, and serves as one of the biggest updates to the rhythm adventure title since launch. The game now has a new form called Sekai, which honestly sounds like spiritual pocket monsters, tied to an untitled song in the game. We have the details and a trailer here for you to check out.

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! – MySekai Update

A mysterious song named "Untitled" with no melody or lyrics is passed amongst the youth in Shibuya, Tokyo. This song unlocks access to "Sekai" a strange place that allows everyone to discover their true emotions and their own song. Players harvest, build, and more with Hatsune Miku and her Virtual Friends, as well as an original cast of 20 characters overcoming their struggles through the power of music.

Players' Very Own Sekai – Players are transported to their Sekai , formed from their feelings. Players can plan and decorate their Sekai to make it uniquely their own through harvesting materials, building furniture, and placing crafted furniture.

Players are transported to their , formed from their feelings. Players can plan and decorate their to make it uniquely their own through harvesting materials, building furniture, and placing crafted furniture. Meet Characters – Characters will come to visit through their groups' gates. They might comment or interact with your furniture or have a conversation. Speaking to characters once per day grants special materials called Memoria. Additionally, players can level up Gates for more visitors and bigger talent boosts.

Characters will come to visit through their groups' gates. They might comment or interact with your furniture or have a conversation. Speaking to characters once per day grants special materials called Memoria. Additionally, players can level up Gates for more visitors and bigger talent boosts. Raise Your MYSEKAI Rank – Players can build furniture, clear MySekai missions and rank up their MySekai for new harvesting areas, higher furniture limit, additional rooms and more.

Players can build furniture, clear missions and rank up their for new harvesting areas, higher furniture limit, additional rooms and more. Visit Other Players' Sekai – Use the Gate to visit a friend or pick somewhere at random! Players can use a Blank Blueprint to Sketch Furniture in someone's Sekai and get its Blueprint.

Use the Gate to visit a friend or pick somewhere at random! Players can use a Blank Blueprint to Sketch Furniture in someone's and get its Blueprint. Take Photos With Characters – Take photos and put them in any frame you like!

