Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Pt 42: Tarountula Illustration

The Tarountula Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base is connected to the Spidops ex Rare Illustration Rare.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at

This Tarountula Illustration Rare is part of a two-card connecting piece of art that should be paired with its evolution, Spidops ex, placed directly above it. Tarountula is freaking out in this image, cartoonishly shedding sweat as a Scyther looms over it, looking as if it is intent on slicing its connective thread. Let's help comfort this poor Tarountula by getting to know it through its Dex entries:

The ball of threads wrapped around its body is elastic enough to deflect the scythes of Scyther, this Pokémon's natural enemy. The thread it secretes from its rear is as strong as wire. The secret behind the thread's strength is the topic of ongoing research.

This card and the Spidops ex Special Art Rare are illustrated by Miki Tanaka, who has been a major contributor to the Pokémon TCG since the vintage era, with her first credit coming in the Fossil set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

