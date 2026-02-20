Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Kalos, zekrom

Zekrom Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature some of the most iconic Legendary species in Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event, including Zekrom.

Article Summary Zekrom returns as a Five-Star Raid Boss during the Pokémon GO Road to Kalos event for a limited time.

Discover the best counters, including top Dragon and Ground types, to defeat Zekrom in raids efficiently.

Three to four trainers can take down Zekrom; maximize your chances by using powered-up, optimized teams.

Learn about Zekrom’s Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and exclusive event backgrounds available this season.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zekrom, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Zekrom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal counters as such:

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Ice Burn

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zekrom with efficiency.

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zekrom can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zekrom will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Road to Kalos Background

Trainers will have a chance of catching Primal Kyogre with a Road to Kalos background exclusive to this event. Be sure to check your Zekrom after you catch it!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!