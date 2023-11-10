Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Puzzle & Dragons, Video Games | Tagged: hatsune miku

Hatsune Miku Joins Puzzle & Dragons For New Collab

Hatsune Miku is just getting around all the GungHo Online Entertainment games as she has now joined Puzzle & Dragons for a new event.

Article Summary Hatsune Miku stars in Puzzle & Dragons limited-time collab event.

Rare Egg Machines feature Hatsune Miku with unique BGM sets.

Complete the [Hatsune Miku] Title Challenge! dungeon for rewards.

Exclusive bundles with Magic Stones & guaranteed character pulls available.

GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed a new collaboration is now live in Puzzle & Dragons, as Hatsune Miku is now in the game. The digital pop sensation seems to be making the rounds this week in a few different games or has been announced to appear in them down the road. This is the latest stop on the gaming tour for the anime star, as she is in the game right now for a limited time. We have the details below of everything you can expect from this collaboration.

Hatsune Miku in Puzzles & Dragons

Boost your star power with Hatsune Miku and Megurine Luka with pulls from the Hatsune Miku Collab Super Godfest and Hatsune Miku Collab Super Godfest Memorial Egg Machine. The former Rare Egg Machine costs 10 Magic Stones per pull, while the latter grants a free pull to all players who log in during the collaboration. Players will receive a Hatsune Miku BGM Set or a Megurine Luka BGM Set when they get Hatsune Miku or Megurine Luka for the first time, respectively.

Outshine the Competition

Earn a place among virtual superstars by completing this exclusive dungeon together with Hatsune Miku:

[Hatsune Miku] Title Challenge! is a special dungeon that challenges players to use a fixed team and clear all four floors. Players will receive the [Hatsune Miku] title as a first-time clear reward.

Special Bundles

Stardom is within reach with these unique bundles:

30 Magic Stones & Hatsune Miku Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Hatsune Miku Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Hatsune Miku. Players will also receive the special Hatsune Miku BGM Set 2 via in-game mail.

Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Hatsune Miku Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Hatsune Miku. Players will also receive the special Hatsune Miku BGM Set 2 via in-game mail. 30 Magic Stones & Megurine Luka Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Megurine Luka Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Megurine Luka. Players will also receive the Megurine Luka BGM Set 2 via in-game mail.

