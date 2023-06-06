Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: Frontier Developments, jurassic park, Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Celebrates Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park as Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be getting a free DLC pack this week.

Frontier Developments revealed today that they will be releasing a special free DLC for Jurassic World Evolution 2 to celebrate a milestone anniversary. The game will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park, the summer blockbuster that brought the Michael Crichton novel to life. The content will be directly reference memorable moments, dinosaurs, and locations from the 1993 film, as you'll be able to add these to your park and relive the film to a degree. You can read more about it below, as the content will be online for downloadon June 8th, 2023.

"Embrace nostalgia 65 million years in the making with more than 20 iconic decorative items, instantly recognizable from the beloved 1993 film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. The update contains everything players need to design the ultimate Jurassic Park tribute – from a colorful statue of the ever-smiling Mr. DNA, the park's original educational mascot, to the classic Airlock Gates from the original film."

"Fans can introduce a new banner arch bearing the unforgettable words "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth," construct the Les Gigantes Mural, which conjures scenes of freshly escaped Velociraptors on the hunt for Tim and Lex, and place the Power Bunker in which some of the film's central characters take refuge. Also arriving as part of the update, players can direct guests and staff around their parks using a set of classic paths, faithfully designed to evoke their Jurassic Park counterparts. Completing the update are further decorative items such as the T. rex and Alamosaurus skeletons, the ever-memorable 'Big Pile of …', Small Electrified Fence, and more. PlayStation Plus subscribers can also create the dinosaur park of their dreams in Jurassic World Evolution 2 this month, with the base game available for free on the platform throughout June."

