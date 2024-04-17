Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: DarkStar One, Engine Software

DarkStar One Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch fans will have a chance to explore the cosmos in DarkStar One, as Kalypso Media is porting a modernized version.

Article Summary DarkStar One, a space adventure game, is landing on Nintendo Switch on June 20.

A modernized version by Kalypso Media and Engine Software, keeping classic gameplay.

Play as Kayron Jarvis, inherit the DarkStar One, and unveil cosmic secrets and plots.

Customize your ship, engage in space combat, and choose your path in an evolving galaxy.

An interesting game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as Kalypso Media and Engine Software are working together on a modernized version of DarkStar One. Originally released in 2006, the game is a fan-favorite among sci-fi fans as it was written by German author Claudia Kern, who takes you on a ride through the cosmos as you attempt to find out what happened to Kayron's father while demanding answers and finding secrets across the galaxy. This looks to be a cleaned-up version of the original that appears to take nothing away or add anything new; it's simply a modified port to the Switch. We have more info and the trailer above, as the game will be out on June 20.

DarkStar One

Take to the stars as Kayron Jarvis, a skilled pilot living in the distant future, where humanity has left Earth to settle in the vast expanse of the cosmos. When Kayron unexpectedly inherits the formidable spacecraft DarkStar One under strange circumstances, he becomes entangled in a web of conspiracy and intrigue. Built from mysterious alien tech, the DarkStar One can be upgraded by finding relics of the lost civilization to improve speed and durability and even discover special abilities. Also, choose from over 200 unlockable components to customize your spaceship with engines, weapons and shields according to your needs. Voyage through a galaxy of endless opportunities with Darkstar One – Nintendo Switch Edition and encounter different factions and alien species, each with their own allegiances, motives, and secrets. In the vast expanse of space, fire up your plasma cannons and engage in retro space combat with a wide variety of enemies. From the militant Mortok to the discordant Raptors, each race will react differently to Kayron, depending on the decisions you make. Will you embrace the modest pursuits of a merchant navigating the cosmos or set sail as a daring space pirate, plundering the boundless riches of the stars? Perhaps the clandestine life of a smuggler fits your narrative, or you envision yourself as a gallant hero traversing the vast expanse of space. Whatever path you dare tread, behold as DarkStar One adapts and evolves, mirroring the consequences of your decisions along the way.

