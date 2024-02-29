Posted in: Demiplane, Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: alien, Alien: The Roleplaying Game, TTRPG

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Arrives On The Nexus Platform

Demiplane and Free League Publishing have come together to bring Alien: The Roleplaying Game over to Nexus, offering a digital option.

Demiplane has partnered with Free League Publishing to bring Alien: The Roleplaying Game over to the Nexus platform for players to utilize. The Alien RPG Nexus will provide players with everything they need to run a campaign from a PC, laptop, tablet, or phone. Those who have an account will be able to access everything released for the TTRPG, from the Core Rulebook all the way to the latest adventures and supplemental resources. As well as the ability to join a campaign with a GM so everything can be managed in a single system. We have the finer details for you below as the content is now live.

Alien RPG Nexus

Through Alien RPG Nexus, Demiplane brings the harsh and unforgiving universe of the Alien franchise to life in an easily accessible way. Whether it's your first expedition to the Frontier or you're a veteran who has seen the unimaginable horrors of space, this official digital companion empowers your play. As the digital companion for Alien: The Roleplaying Game, Demiplane's dedicated Nexus features everything you need to start a thrilling and terrifying game session, including:

The core rules to play and create your own space adventure.

A state-of-the-art character creation system and interactive character sheet.

A digital game compendium that contains all of the Careers, Alien Species, Spacecrafts, and more to make playing and running the game easier than ever.

Immersive, in-world artifacts to incorporate into your session.

Digital dice mechanics.

When game systems, gear, and acid-drenched xenomorph crit tables are only a tap or click away, players stay immersed in the suspense of the game even when a question about the rules arises. With Demiplane's Alien RPG Nexus, players are able to learn the game quickly through exploration and play, speed up game prep, and keep the tension high with fast, straightforward content and rules lookup.

