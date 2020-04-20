Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Will Be A Switch Exclusive

SEGA revealed today that their upcoming back Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch in May. We now know that the game will be released on May 15th, 2020, and will end up featuring a 100-song list. Digital pre-orders are available through the eShop for both a base version of the game priced at $40, and a "Mega Pack" version priced at $60. The "Mega Pack" comes with six DLC song packs, each containing six songs for a grand total of 36 additional songs on top of the 100 you already have. After the game comes out, all six of those packs will got for $7 apiece or $30 for all of them as a set. All of the pre-orders will come with an additional four-song "Theme Song DLC Pack" containing playable versions of theme songs from previous Project DIVA titles. In case you'd like to try the game out ahead of time, a demo is now available on the eShop as well. In this demo, you can try out two songs: "Arifureta Sekai Seifuku" and "Romeo and Cinderella" in either the traditional button-based Arcade Mode or the all-new motion-based Mix Mode. Here's more about the game from the devs along with the trailer.

Based on the popular Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix takes the series to a new dimension on the Nintendo Switch, giving both new fans and Project DIVA veterans ways to play at home or on the go. Rhythm game modes features both traditional button controls, as well as a new game mode exclusive to the unique functions of the Nintendo Switch! Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix isn't just Miku's Nintendo Switch debut, it's also a major milestone for the Project DIVA series, introducing a redesigned graphical style. Fan-favorite songs like Senbonzakura and over 100 others have been reinvigorated with anime-style graphics. On top of that, a selection of songs never-before-seen in the Project DIVA series have also been added for Mega Mix, so fans can enjoy playing along with even more of their favorite tracks!