Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawkeye, marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Hawkeye Joins The Marvel Rivals Roster With Black Panther Stage

The latest addition to the Marvel Rivals roster is Hawkeye, as he is revealed along with the new Wakanda map, and Season 0 plans

Article Summary Hawkeye joins Marvel Rivals with a new combat-ready look and signature archery skills.

Explore the futuristic Birnin T'Challa map, showcasing Wakanda's rich Afrofuturism design.

Season 0 "Dooms' Rise" launches with 33 heroes, 8 maps, and a Practice Range.

Join the chaos of Doctor Doom's time experiments in Marvel Rivals starting December 6, 2024.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games dropped a new character reveal and more for Marvel Rivals, as Hawkeye joins the roster. Clint comes with a bit of arrogance and a bit more armor than many are used to, as this version is built to look more combat-ready against all these super-powered people. Not quite the character you know, but still kind of the same. The reveal came with the devs talking about Season 0 in a new video, as well as the reveal of the new Wakanda map as they take things to space. We have more info and the trailers for you here, as the game arrives on December 6, 2024.

Marvel Rivals – Hawkeye

Clint Barton is one of the greatest marksmen alive. He may not have superpowers, but his natural ability to hit virtually any target earned him a place alongside Earth's mightiest heroes. As Hawkeye, he's been known to take down an entire enemy fleet with nothing more than a quiver full of arrows. Hawkeye's unparalleled skills as a marksman have earned him a spot alongside Earth's mightiest heroes.

Birnin T'Challa Wakanda Map

As a futuristic, interstellar city of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, the highly developed Birnin T'challa has a unique urban landscape featuring high-density vibranium skyscrapers combined with traditional African tribal architectural styles, presenting the bold, distinctive imagination of Afrofuturism. The totemism and religious beliefs of old never left Wakanda—statues of Bast, the Black Panther goddess, can be seen all throughout the city in a variety of forms, ranging from vibranium statues to holographic projections.

Season 0

The Marvel Rivals team has revealed the game's roadmap and come December 6, players will be able to jump right into Season 0 "Dooms' Rise". Over the course of this month-long kick-off season, there will be a total of 33 heroes, eight maps for Quick Match and Competitive modes, a Conquest map, and a brand-new Practice Range, "Dooms' Rise" is the opening season of Marvel Rivals and it's all about the chaos caused by Doctor Doom's time experiments. Additionally, players can also watch Volume 1 of a video series on the development journey and plans for Marvel Rivals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!