Heading Out Receives New Gameplay Overview Video

Check out the latest gameplay overview video for the upcoming adventure driving game Heading Out, as the game will arrive this May.

Saber Interactive and indie developer Serious Sim have released a new trailer for Heading Out, as we get a better look at the gameplay. The video is about two minutes, and it gives you a pretty clearly defined look at how the story plays out at the start, as well as what you'll be doing throughout the game. You'll get some definite Vanishing Point vibes from this one as you make your way across the country, running jobs and racing people while avoiding the cops and taking on some new jobs. Enjoy the video as the game will arrive on May 7, 2024.

Heading Out

It's you, your car, and the road. Take off down America's cities, highways, and backroads on an emotional trip of discovery, blending white-knuckle racing, strategy, and storytelling. Grab the wheel and choose your own route across the USA on an unpredictable thrill ride shaped by the decisions you make. It's not about the destination – it's about your journey.

Your Adventure: Each trip offers a unique balance of high-speed chases and races, treacherous hazards and challenges, and colorful characters and stories, brought to life with stylish graphic novel visuals. Outrun your fears and the law, pursue your dreams, and risk the consequences at the end of the road.

Each trip offers a unique balance of high-speed chases and races, treacherous hazards and challenges, and colorful characters and stories, brought to life with stylish graphic novel visuals. Outrun your fears and the law, pursue your dreams, and risk the consequences at the end of the road. Your Choices: Every journey is yours to define. Strategically plan out your route and resources in advance on the map, or hit the gas and fly by the seat of your pants. Each decision shapes the road ahead, including your narrative encounters, fuel consumption, car condition, and wanted level.

Every journey is yours to define. Strategically plan out your route and resources in advance on the map, or hit the gas and fly by the seat of your pants. Each decision shapes the road ahead, including your narrative encounters, fuel consumption, car condition, and wanted level. Your Legend: Your unique story unfolds with every pitstop across the heartland. Meet strangers, oddballs, and lost souls who'll influence your tale, but don't linger too long – you've got to keep moving. Listen to radio hosts spread your myth to the people as it grows while an eclectic Americana soundtrack carries you down the horizon.

