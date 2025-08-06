Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Has Launched Season 11

Hearthstone Battlegrounds has launched a new season this week, as Echoes of Un'Goro brings new quests, a new keyword, and returning cards

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest season of Hearthstone Battlegrounds this week, as Season 11: Echoes of Un'Goro is underway. The game has added over 100 new and returning minions and tavern spells, as well as 48 new and returning Quests, plus the new keyword "Rally," and a neew Guide feature. We have the dev notes below of everything that's been added, and you can read the finer details in their latest blog, as the content is now live.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds – Season 11: Echoes of Un'Goro

New Rally Keyword. Rally is a brand-new keyword in Battlegrounds that triggers an effect whenever a Rally minion attacks. This season, Rally is primarily featured in Quilboar and Dragons, but you'll see some across every minion type.

Rally is a brand-new keyword in Battlegrounds that triggers an effect whenever a Rally minion attacks. This season, Rally is primarily featured in Quilboar and Dragons, but you'll see some across every minion type. The Return of Quests. Battlegrounds Quests are returning for Season 11, and the core system remains intact: on Turn 4 (the 6-Gold turn), players choose one of three Quests. Completing a Quest unlocks a powerful Reward that lasts the rest of the game! There will be 13 new quests and 35 returning quests.

Battlegrounds Quests are returning for Season 11, and the core system remains intact: on Turn 4 (the 6-Gold turn), players choose one of three Quests. Completing a Quest unlocks a powerful Reward that lasts the rest of the game! There will be 13 new quests and 35 returning quests. New Hero: Loh, the Living Legend. Get your Hero's Welcome with Loh, the Living Legend. After 15 friendly minions attack, his Hero Power upgrades to let you Discover a Rally minion for 1 Gold.

Get your Hero's Welcome with Loh, the Living Legend. After 15 friendly minions attack, his Hero Power upgrades to let you Discover a Rally minion for 1 Gold. New Feature: Guide. We're debuting a new feature called the Battlegrounds Guide. In a game, open the Guide in the lower-right corner of your screen to see what minions and Tavern spells are available in your lobby, organized by Tier and type. Use it to familiarize yourself with new cards or browse what you might need to power up your warband.

We're debuting a new feature called the Battlegrounds Guide. In a game, open the Guide in the lower-right corner of your screen to see what minions and Tavern spells are available in your lobby, organized by Tier and type. Use it to familiarize yourself with new cards or browse what you might need to power up your warband. Rewards Track Refresh. The Season 11 Battlegrounds Track includes Underfel- and Dragon-themed cosmetics. Pick up the Season Pass to instantly unlock +2 Hero options at the start of each game. Then, progress through the Season Pass track to earn the new Underfel Legendary Strike, 13 additional Hero Skins, a new Bartender, and more! Or upgrade to the Season Pass + to get all the rewards from the Season Pass, plus one included Hero re-roll per game.

