Hearthstone Masters Tour Online: Madrid Moves To October

Some quick esports news from Blizzard this week as the Hearthstone Masters Tour Online: Madrid has moved to October. A little bit of a change in plans for the company, as COVID-19 is still playing havoc with the esports schedule across the board around the world. The Masters Tour will still be played online, just bumped up a bit from December to October, since it's no longer operating on the previous schedule that would have had everything interacting with the Dreamhack schedule, which is also out the window at this point. Since that's not a factor anymore, the organizers decided to lessen the time between Masters Tour Online: Montreal and Masters Tour Online: Madrid by moving the tournament up to October 23rd-25th. You can read more below about how to get signed up for this new block of competition now that it's been moved up.

Ready for a chance to compete at Hearthstone Masters Tour Online: Madrid? Qualifiers begin August 6, and starting today players hoping to earn an invite will be able to sign-up on Battlefy. In addition to competing for their share of the $3,000,000 total prize pool for 2020, Masters Tour Online: Madrid will be the final opportunity for invited players to reach the top of the winnings leaderboard for their Regions to earn a spot in Grandmasters 2021! Here are some of the ways you can snag an invite to Masters Tour Online: Madrid: Win one of 90 online Masters Qualifiers between August 6 and September 27 on Battlefy.

Finish with at least a 7-2 record at Masters Tour Online: Asia-Pacific and Masters Tour Online: Montreal.

Place within the Top 8 of a Masters Qualifier for Masters Tour Online: Madrid five times.

Place top 16 Legend on the in-game Ladder in the months of August and September (see official Masters Qualifiers rules for details).

Be a Hearthstone Grandmaster.