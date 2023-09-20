Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, Exit Plan Games, Untold Tales

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Releases New World Overview Trailer

Check out the latest video for Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, as the developers show off the overall world the game will be set in.

Indie game developer Exit Plan Games and publisher Untold Tales have given Bang-On Balls: Chronicles a new trailer to show off the world the game is set in. The game has been in Early Access for over two years, showing off some of what you see here, but now we have a clearer idea of what they have planned as they will feature five more worlds. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will fully launch on October 5, 2023, for PC and all three major consoles.

The Five Worlds Of Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

The Bobbywood Studios Lot: Roam around a playable menu that is a bustling film studio. From here, players can unlock each of the main worlds, an arcade area with mini-games, a zoo, and a whole bunch of hidden secrets, items, and easter eggs.

