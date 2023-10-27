Posted in: Freedom Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 9 Years Of Shadows, Halberd Studios

9 Years Of Shadows Heads To The Nintendo Switch

9 Years Of Shadows is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch, as the pixel art Metroidvania title will drop this November.

Indie game developer Halberd Studios and publisher Freedom Games revealed that 9 Years Of Shadows will be released on Nintendo Switch next month. The game has already been an indie hit on PC, and originally had plans to be on the Switch earlier this year. But plans changed and dates shifted, so things got put on hold. But now, Switch owners won't have to wait long as the game will be released on November 9, 2023. You can read up more about the game below and check out the latest trailer ahead of its release in a few weeks.

"Return hope and color to a cursed, grayscale world as Europa, a young warrior who refuses to continue to live life in the shadows. Alongside her mysterious healing teddy bear Apino, battle against primordial enemies and bosses to reach the source of Castle Talos's curse. Convoke elemental powers from legendary gods like Poseidon, Gaia, and Helios to boost attacks, take advantage of enemy vulnerabilities, grant new traversal options, and dawn beautiful armor."

"Traverse the handcrafted pixel-art castle, inspired by nostalgic 90s anime and filled with sinister secrets to uncover. Starting in the golden hallways of Talos' Entrance, map out junction points between the dark Forgotten Pond, oriental Eucalyptus Garden, lonely Upper Quarters, among other zones. Discover hidden paintings evoking feelings of Hope, Despair, and Demise that transport Europa and Apino to hidden, other-worldly temples that will test their bond."

"Revitalize the world with colorful attacks in tempo to a breathtaking soundtrack, meticulously scored in a soothing 432hz by celebrated composers Michiru Yamane (Castlevania series) and Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid series). Meet these songsmiths as in-game NPCs who aid in Europa's journey and teach ability-granting musical pieces. Embrace the visual and musical art that is the soul of 9 Years Of Shadows and restore that same beauty."

