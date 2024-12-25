Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: Hearts of Iron

Hearts Of Iron: The Board Game Has Been Announced

We're getting a tabletop version of the game Hearts Of Iron, as Steamforged Games will produce a physical version in the future

Article Summary Steamforged Games teams up with Paradox to launch Hearts Of Iron as a strategic board game.

Board game features 2-5 players, political strategies, and replayable historic war sessions.

Crowdfunding set for 2025; release date pending, promising rich tabletop gameplay.

Steamforged's success with video game adaptations ensures a thrilling strategy experience.

Steamforged Games revealed they have formed a new partnership with Paradox Interactive to create a board game version of Hearts Of Iron. The company revealed the title and the artwork, as well as some of the contents, but the game has no release date yet. That's because, like all board game titles these days, it's going to go through a round of crowdfunding in early 2025. We have more from the announcement below as we now wait to see what the long-term plan is for this title to come out.

Hearts Of Iron: The Board Game

Designed for 2-5 players to play out an entire war in a single 3-4 hour session, the board game features multiple playable nations that players can customize through their ideology, either faithfully recreating or changing the course of history, all while engaging in political maneuvering and large-scale combat to re-draw the map. The potential nation, ideology, and focus combinations give the board game a significant amount of replayability. Known for immersive gameplay across an expansive library of titles, Steamforged Games is a proven force in adapting video game franchises for the tabletop. The Steamforged Games library already includes major licensed video game properties such as Elden Ring, Monster Hunter: World, Dark Souls, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Together with Paradox Interactive's long history of developing grand strategy games, this partnership promises to deliver a tabletop experience as rich and engaging as its digital counterpart.

"We're big strategy gamers at Steamforged, so when we got the opportunity to work with Paradox on turning Hearts of Iron — quite possibly the grandest of strategy video games — into a board game, we couldn't say yes fast enough! This is set to be our most strategic board game yet, and we can't wait to share it with fans. Paradox have been excellent to work with and we're confident this game will please not only Hearts of Iron fans, but fans of strategic board and video games as well," said Mat Hart, co-founder and CCO of Steamforged Games.

