Hell Clock Releases Its Second Major Update With Clockmaker's Tools

Hell Clock dropped a new update this week, as players will have access to the Clockmaker's Tools, along with other powerful additions

Indie game developer Rogue Snail and publisher Mad Mushroom have released a new update for Hell Clock, as Version 1.1 brings with it some powerful additions. The big addition to the game is the Clockmaker's Tools, which provide you with a more powerful array of options than when the game first launched. It's not game-breaking, but depending on how you use these, it might just well be. The update also includes some gameplay patches, rebalances, and quality-of-life improvements, and more. We have the full notes and a trailer here as the content is now live.

Version 1.1

Introducing Crafting: Tools now drop from enemies during runs, and these crafting materials can be used in the Reliquary to change the effects of Relics, Imbue them with new powers, or risk Corrupting them for even greater rewards.

Tools now drop from enemies during runs, and these crafting materials can be used in the Reliquary to change the effects of Relics, Imbue them with new powers, or risk Corrupting them for even greater rewards. Major Rebalance: Changes to Defense and Damage scaling for both players and monsters, Conviction and Evasion reworks, and many more tweaks to make the game more fun and varied across the board.

Changes to Defense and Damage scaling for both players and monsters, Conviction and Evasion reworks, and many more tweaks to make the game more fun and varied across the board. Better Boss Fights: All Bosses and Unique enemies now have rebalanced health and feature the Curse system, making them less bullet sponges and much more lethal.

All Bosses and Unique enemies now have rebalanced health and feature the Curse system, making them less bullet sponges and much more lethal. Even More Build Variety: A product of the crafting system and changes to damage scaling, many more builds are now much more viable.

A product of the crafting system and changes to damage scaling, many more builds are now much more viable. Quality of Life Improvements: The Reliquary now includes options to filter Relics and save Loadouts. Blessed Gear can also now be stored in a stash and saved as Loadouts. Plus much more.

Hell Clock

In the 19th century, Canudos became a refuge for thousands. When its people defied the new Republic, they faced brutal retaliation, leaving 25,000 dead. Play as Pajeú, a warrior fighting to rescue the soul of The Counselor, his fallen mentor. With each descent, time warps, and your power grows as you confront the dark forces that claimed his head and trapped his soul. Every second counts as you battle the undead forces of your oppressors. Risk delving deeper for powerful loot and face the nightmarish incarnations of those who sought to bury the truth.

Hunt down ancient Relics infused with the strength of resistance. Create devastating combinations that channel Canudos's unbreakable spirit into unstoppable power. Master a diverse selection of devastating abilities born from righteous fury. Dance through hordes with lightning-fast knife strikes, smash enemies with Canudos' great bell, or rain rapid-fire death from your trusty sidearm. Each descent brings new chances to right historical wrongs. Discover unique combinations of Blessings to evolve your build as you face the demons of Brazil's dark past, present, and future.

