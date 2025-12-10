Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Expression Games, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, as we get a better idea of how the multiplayer strategy FPS will play

Article Summary New Hell Let Loose: Vietnam gameplay trailer reveals intense 50 vs 50 battles set in the Vietnam War.

Players choose between North Vietnamese Army or US Armed Forces across six realistic, large-scale maps.

Key gameplay features include helicopters, tunnel building, patrol boats, and 19 unique player roles.

Six immersive game modes, including Warfare and Offensive, offer strategic FPS action and teamwork.

Developer Expression Games and publisher Team17 have dropped a new gameplay trailer today for their upcoming title, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. The trailer showcases many of the different scenarios you'll find yourself in, as you'll find yourself in massive 50-v-50 battles of jungle warfare and intense first-person shooter action blended with strategy mechanics. Enjoy the video as the game will arrive sometime in 2026.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Enter the explosive conflict of the Vietnam War and fight your way through some of the fiercest clashes in modern history. Join the battle raging across an extreme landscape of vast mountain gorges and thick jungle, where the North Vietnamese Armies clash with the military strength of the US Armed Forces. Build tunnels, fly helicopters, drive patrol boats, use historically accurate weapons, and work with your team to achieve victory.

Take the battle to the enemy across six large-scale maps that authentically recreate real-world locations and dramatic terrain. Play as either the North Vietnamese Army or US Armed Forces and choose from one of 19 specialised roles within a 50-strong team made up of multiple squads. Join or lead infantry, recon, armour, mortar squads, and helicopter units, using communication and teamwork with your fellow players to identify objectives and ruthlessly exploit your opponent's weaknesses. Emergent gameplay features bring intensity and realism to the conflict, as players tackle each battle with authentic weapons, orders and tactics. Follow the chain of command and work together as a team to meet your objectives and achieve victory.

In the heat and fury of the Vietnam War, the battle is more dynamic than ever. New US aerial units feature fully operational helicopters for fire support and supply drops. NVA forces can build extensive tunnel networks to gain the upper hand with surprise attacks. Both sides can hunt the enemy through Vietnam's complex river network with heavily armed patrol boats built and launched to seek and destroy. Enhanced player movement, including swimming, climbing, and fast crawling, and interactions such as dragging co-combatants away from active fire to give them a chance to heal and re-engage, all add to the immersive battle experience.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam features six distinct gameplay modes pitting players against each other in epic 50 vs 50 multiplayer battles. Warfare mode is a 50 vs 50 tug-of-war style confrontation where two teams fight for control over five sectors. Offensive breaks down the opposing forces into an attacking side and a defending side. 4 alternating new game modes mix up the gameplay parameters to maximise the battlefield experience. This is as immersive as warfare gets!

