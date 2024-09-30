Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches The Spooky Celebration

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has finally put up the Halloween decorations, as the Spooky Celebration has officially started

Players can Trick or Treat, exchange goodie bags, and wear new Gothic Lolita costumes admired by Kuromi and Melody.

Fall Fashion Frenzy returns on October 3 with daily rewards for fall-themed outfits; earn exclusive content.

Biggest update yet: Explore City Town, meet new friend Usahana, and renovate the Imagination Cafe for new cooking fun.

Mobile developer Sunblink, along with Sanrio, has launched the official Halloween content for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as the Spooky Celebration is underway. This is the yearly event where you'll be able to dress up in a number of different costumes and take part in some activities to gain rewards for your character. We have the finer details of what to expect below, as it will run all throughout the month of October on Apple Arcade.

Spooky Celebration

During the Spooky Celebration, players can Trick or Treat with friends to receive and exchange goodie bags for exclusive rewards. Players can also don a brand new Gothic Lolita style that's both Spooky AND Cute, which Kuromi and Melody are sure to love! The Fall Fashion Frenzy also returns on October 3, where players can earn daily rewards for returning outfits in beautiful fall colors. And that's not all! Developer Sunblink just released the game's biggest update to date: Update 2.0. In this fresh expansion that went live last week, players sail away to a brand new region on a brand new island: City Town! Waiting there is Usahana, a new friend who is excited to show everyone the sights and sounds of the city. Players can befriend Usahana and renovate their very own Imagination Cafe to open up an array of possibilities for cooking.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Welcome to Big Adventures Park, where friendships are key, and adventure is just around the corner! Join your supercute new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore. Get to know super cute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more by discovering their likes, questing alongside them, and eventually becoming best friends. Craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors and create your ultimate island paradise.

