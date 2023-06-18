Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Hellsweeper VR, Mixed Realms, Vertigo Games, vr

Hellsweeper VR Receives Release Date & New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Hellsweeper VR before it comes out in September, as a free demo will be available on Monday.

VR developer Mixed Realms and publisher Vertigo Games confirmed Hellsweeper VR will be released this September with the reveal of a new trailer. The team confirmed that we will be seeing the game on Steam VR on September 21st, with a PSVR2 and Meta Quest versions on the way later on. What's more, they're giving you a chance to try the game out this week as they will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest starting June 19th. We got the latest trailer for you to enjoy down below.

"From the makers of Sairento VR comes a first-person action-combat game that descends you into hell. As an undead immortal, you're on the sole mission of taking out the demonic souls. In Hellsweeper VR, you traverse different dimensions, wield weapons with deadly precision, command the forces of telekinesis, and muster unseen powers to wipe out your twisted enemies. Reap your rewards, upgrade your skills, and choose your fate as you experiment with unique combat variations and start to discover what being a Hellsweeper means to you."

Intense Limitless Movement – Move with supernatural speed and precision, leaping, sliding, and dashing through the teeming hordes of abominations.

Move with supernatural speed and precision, leaping, sliding, and dashing through the teeming hordes of abominations. Master Your Combat Style – Every Hellsweeper is a unique entity. Wield weapons with deadly precision, command the forces of telekinesis, and unleash unimaginable powers to eviscerate your foes.

Every Hellsweeper is a unique entity. Wield weapons with deadly precision, command the forces of telekinesis, and unleash unimaginable powers to eviscerate your foes. Faithful Hellhound Companion – Amid the ceaseless chaos, find solace in the silent loyalty of your hellhound, a faithful companion on your nightmarish journey.

Amid the ceaseless chaos, find solace in the silent loyalty of your hellhound, a faithful companion on your nightmarish journey. Survive in Various Game Modes – including Roguelike mode, Tower mode, and Sandbox mode. The torment of Hell comes in many forms. Venture alone into the abyss or stand alongside fellow Hellsweepers in co-op mode.

including Roguelike mode, Tower mode, and Sandbox mode. The torment of Hell comes in many forms. Venture alone into the abyss or stand alongside fellow Hellsweepers in co-op mode. Content-Rich Experience with High Replayability – Hell is vast and infinitely changeable. With each venture, uncover new horrors and trials, fostering a sinfully rich experience that beckons your return, time and again.

