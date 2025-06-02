Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Heroes of the Storm, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Heroes Of The Storm Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary

Shockingly, Blizzard Entertainment revealed they will celebrate the 10th Anniversary for Heroes Of The Storm, with an update starting today

Article Summary Blizzard surprises fans by celebrating Heroes Of The Storm's 10th anniversary with a special in-game event.

From now until June 15, all Heroes in Heroes Of The Storm are free for all players to enjoy.

Players who log in during the anniversary event receive two exclusive new portraits as a reward.

Gear Head Thrall, a brand-new skin, is now available in the shop, with more unreleased skins teased for the future.

Blizzard Entertainment announced today that they are celebrating the Tenth Anniversary of Heroes Of The Storm, completely out of the blue. Seriously, we're happy they're happy for the game, but this title went from being one of the biggest-pushed games and most beloved among esports players to being stripped of all its staff, having the esports program shut down, and nearly being obliterated from Blizzard's memory. I remember attending BlizzCon 2019 and seeing a small section for it buried in the back of the convention hall, like the company wanted to forget it existed. So we were genuinely flaberghasted when we saw the news today.

The shorthand for this is that from today until the next patch on June 15, all Heroes will be free, and everyone who logs in during that time will receive two brand-new portraits. The team has also released a never-before-seen Gear Head Thrall skin, which is available in the shop as we speak. We have more details with the full patch notes, as well as the statement below from the company on the anniversary.

Heroes Of The Storm – Tenth Anniversary

Ten years ago, the Nexus opened a realm between realms…where anything is possible. Over the years, you have braved this tumultuous universe, commanding some of the most legendary Heroes from across Azeroth, Sanctuary, the Koprulu sector, and future Earth. It's this community that has made Heroes of the Storm so special, and we're thrilled to celebrate this milestone alongside you. From now until the next patch on June 15, all Heroes will be free! Plus, everyone who logs in during this time will receive two brand-new portraits to showcase their time battling across the Nexus.

We're also excited to release a never-before-seen skin into the shop! In honor of Heroes of the Storm's 10th anniversary, as well as Warcraft's 30th, what better Hero skin to release from the vault than the one and only Thrall? Gear Head Thrall is now available through the in-game shop for 1500 Gems. And keep your eyes peeled—the Classic Games team is combing through the archives, searching for unreleased skins that would need some finishing touches for release, possibly bringing us more in the future.

