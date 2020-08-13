Heroes Of The Storm Gets A New Independent Esports League

When Blizzard made the decision to kill off the Heroes Of The Storm esports division, a lot of players were left disheartened with the company. Whether or not the cuts to the game and the programs surrounding it were justifiable has been debated ever since it happened in late 2018. But the people in charge at Blizzard rather unceremoniously cut the cord on the Heroes Global Championship, as well as the college program, and much of the resources tied to the game at their HQ. Which all happened less than a month after the game's final Grand Championships at BlizzCon 2018. Ever since then, people have been demanding it return, especially in a COVID-19 era where running a league wouldn't cost the company that much time or resources. But it has failed to happen. So some independent groups will be taking up the reigns themselves.

HeroesHearth and their parent company Wisdom Gaming Group revealed today through Inven Global that they will be launching a brand new esports league for Heroes of The Storm with no ties to Blizzard. The new league will primarily be focused on North America with the possibility of expanding into Europe. There will be 12 weeks of gaming for the first season which will kick off sometime this winter. Players in the Master and Grand Master ranks are welcomed to play, however, the rosters will be selected in a draft format. So for those of you who are super skilled looking to make an elite team of your friends… sorry, no deal. You have to throw your name into the hat and get drawn into a team like everyone else. More info will be released on August 18th, but it looks like this may be the only viable way for HOTS players to get back to competing in regular esports competition and possibly make great money doing it.