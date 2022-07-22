HEROish Officially Launches On Apple Arcade Today

Sunblink officially announced this morning that they are releasing their latest game HEROish onto Apple Arcade today. If you haven't seen the game yet, you will have the chance to play as one of six heroes who help summon troops, create spells, and destroy enemy towers in an epic battle where you are essentially playing a hero-led castle defense game. You have the option of playing this with a single-player adventure that contains three different campaigns with their own stories and music, or get competitive with multiplayer battles as you can fight 1v1 or 2v2 matches. We have a couple quotes from the company about the game's release below as it's available right now on the platform.

"Making HEROish was the perfect reason to bring back together some of the most talented creators I have ever worked with in my career in video games and revisit a genre that we started collectively thinking about more than a decade ago. Sunblink was fortunate to have partners that shared in this vision and aspired to make innovative and engaging multiplayer game experiences for today's modern audience," said Julian Farrior, CEO and Founder of Sunblink "We think this is just the beginning of what this incredible team can build together and we are already deep in development on upcoming projects. The macro, momentum, reach and medium of video games has never been more exciting. We think the opportunities are boundless."

"It was important for our debut title to showcase what Sunblink is all about and demonstrate our unique strengths and talents as a studio" said Nicky Britt, Director of Operations at Sunblink "Apple was an exceptional partner on the build and launch of HEROish, they supported us in every possible way over the last two years on this project. We are thrilled that Apple Arcade players will get to experience our game starting today."