Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Heroscape

Heroscape Announces Several New Items For 2024

Renegade Game Studios have released details on multiple new Heroscape releases that will be coming out throughout the year.

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios unveils new Heroscape 2024 releases for its 20th Anniversary.

New entry, the Age of Annihilation Master Set, features 330 terrain hexes and 20 miniatures.

Lower-priced Battle Box added with exclusive miniatures and Wellspring Water tiles.

Premium Painted Editions of key sets offer fully painted, assembled miniatures.

Renegade Game Studios has decided to bring back Heroscape in 2024 in a bigger way, as they have revealed multiple releases for the year. This is the first wave of pre-order items that will be coming out in 2024 for the 20th Anniversary, as five distinct items have been revealed, along with a few Premium Editions if you decide to get an enhanced version of them. We have the details on all five for you here, with some images, as you can pre-order all of these right now.

Heroscape 2024 Releases

Age of Annihilation Master Set: The Age of Annihilation Heroscape Master Set is a must-have addition to the Heroscape player's collection! It contains 20 highly detailed, fully assembled, unpainted miniatures with a paint wash. Plus nine gameplay scenarios, customizable wall terrain, and 330 hexes worth of interlocking customizable terrain in pre-configured sizes across 94 tiles! The Age of Annihilation Master Set is perfect for both newcomers and players of yesteryear. It is also fully compatible with previous and upcoming Heroscape releases.

Battle for the Wellspring Battle Box: The Battle Box is the perfect jumping on point for players new to Heroscape, offering an entry point to the game at a lower price point. Though these will strongly appeal to new players, there is just as much value for existing fans! This Battle Box contains six highly detailed, fully assembled, unpainted miniatures with a paint wash exclusive to this Battle Box. Also included are brand-new Wellspring Water terrain tiles, 104 hexes worth of interlocking customizable terrain in pre-configured sizes across 31 tiles, and four unique gameplay scenarios!

The Grove at Laur's Edge Terrain Pack: This Terrain Box is the first of many coming terrain box expansions for the Heroscape Terrain System line! This box includes three interlocking Laur jungle trees and six Laur underbrush pieces to elevate your next battlefield. The three Laur jungle trees will be a large and imposing addition to battle maps, coming in at 13.6cm, 14.6cm, and 15.5cm tall. The underbrush also has a significant presence at 11.2cm tall! This terrain pack, along with upcoming releases, will be backward compatible with previous Heroscape content. Fans of the older sets can purchase these terrain packs to further enhance their gameplay and replace any broken or missing tiles.

Age of Annihilation Master Set Premium Painted Edition: This version will include the same contents as the standard Age of Annihilation Master Set, but with twenty fully assembled premium-painted miniatures!

This version will include the same contents as the standard Age of Annihilation Master Set, but with twenty fully assembled premium-painted miniatures! Battle for the Wellspring Premium Painted Edition: Another premium option, this version will include the same contents as the standard Battle for the Wellspring Battle Box, but with six fully assembled premium painted miniatures!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!