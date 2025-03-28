Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: FusionPlay, Nice Day For Fishing

Nice Day For Fishing Announced For Console Release

Those on console who have been waiting to play the pixel art RPG Nice Day For Fishing will have their chance as its arriving soon

Article Summary Nice Day For Fishing comes to PS5 and Nintendo Switch, expanding its pixel RPG magic to consoles.

Join Baelin in epic fishing battles, casting spells and rescuing NPCs across stunning waterscapes.

Explore Azerim, from Honeywood Forest to the coast, on a quest filled with unique fish and characters.

Rebuild Honeywood, unlock merchants, and earn blessings with your ultimate fishing collection.

Developer FusionPlay and publisher Team17 have revealed that they will bring their pixel RPG game Nice Day For Fishing over to consoles this year. If you haven't seen this game before, the game has you playing as a fisherman who uses his magic pole to go on aquatic adventures in various lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water. The game has been earmarked for a PC release in 2025, but now it looks like PS5 and Nintendo Switch will join the list of platforms, as we now wait for a release date.

Nice Day For Fishing

As Baelin travels throughout the lands, he will engage in fearsome battles against fish, where players must use a combination of casting powerful spells whilst timing their attacks and blocks properly, rescue NPCs in need and dredge useful materials to bring the destroyed village to its former glory. Along the way, he will discover powerful spells and upgrades to become a formidable fisherman and ultimately defeat the final boss, save the world, and return the Adventurers once more. Explore the enchanting lands of Azerim: Journey from Honeywood Forest to the Azerim coast, where you'll be tasked with quests fit for an Adventurer, meet characters straight from the Epic NPC Man series, and find new fish to catch.

Epic RPG fishing battles: Engage in fearless fishing battles to increase your strength and unlock spells to use against your aquatic adversaries.

Engage in the Ultimate Hero Experience: His rod is his weapon; his boat is his steed, and his hat is his armour. Every Adventurer deserves powerful tools for their quest! Rebuild Honeywood from materials dredged up from the seas and unlock merchants to upgrade your gear.

Complete Your Fishing Collection: Prove yourself worthy to the mighty fishing God by offering completed collections from each region at his statue and receive your blessings of powerful spells.

