Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Heroscape

Heroscape Will Release Wave 2 Figures In October 2024

Renegade Game Studios have revealed all of the new content coming to Heroscape in Wave 2, as a healthy mix of additions are coming.

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios announces Heroscape Wave 2 for October 2024 release.

Revna's Rebuke expansion adds new Kyrie Warriors and Eisenek species.

Two new terrain expansions, Lands and Waters of Valhalla, enhance battlefields.

Wave 2 includes both unpainted and premium painted miniature editions.

Renegade Game Studios revealed new additions coming to Heroscape soon, as they showed off all of the new content coming in Wave 2 this Fall. The biggest additions will be from the Revna's Rebuke expansion, as they have several character models on the way as part of the Age Of Annihilation. But they're also adding two new packs for the Lands of Valhalla Terrain Expansion. We have more info and images below about everything being added, as they will all come out in October 2024.

Heroscape Wave 2

Revna's Rebuke: Kyrie Warrior Army Expansion: This expansion introduces five new imposing Kyrie Warrior characters – each with their own highly detailed, fully assembled, unpainted miniature with a paint wash.

This expansion introduces five new imposing Kyrie Warrior characters – each with their own highly detailed, fully assembled, unpainted miniature with a paint wash. Revna's Rebuke: Iron Lich Viscerot and Necrotech Wraithriders Army Expansion: Command the formidable forces of Iron Lich Viscerot and the Necrotech Wraithriders! This expansion introduces a new species – the Eisenek! The expansion contains four new, highly detailed, fully assembled, unpainted miniatures with a paint wash.

Command the formidable forces of Iron Lich Viscerot and the Necrotech Wraithriders! This expansion introduces a new species – the Eisenek! The expansion contains four new, highly detailed, fully assembled, unpainted miniatures with a paint wash. Lands of Valhalla Terrain Expansion: The second entry into the HEROSCAPE Terrain System line, the Lands of Valhalla Terrain Expansion allows players to expand their battlefield with an abundance of additional terrain! This set includes 63 terrain tiles of various hex configurations, including never-before-seen 24-hex sand terrain pieces, allowing for endless customization and new tactical possibilities.

The second entry into the HEROSCAPE Terrain System line, the Lands of Valhalla Terrain Expansion allows players to expand their battlefield with an abundance of additional terrain! This set includes 63 terrain tiles of various hex configurations, including never-before-seen 24-hex sand terrain pieces, allowing for endless customization and new tactical possibilities. Waters of Valhalla Terrain Expansion: What is land without some water? The Waters of Valhalla Terrain Expansion contains 35 individual water tiles, including special Wellspring Water tiles and never-before-seen three-hex water tiles! Players will be able to expand their battlefields like never before!

What is land without some water? The Waters of Valhalla Terrain Expansion contains 35 individual water tiles, including special Wellspring Water tiles and never-before-seen three-hex water tiles! Players will be able to expand their battlefields like never before! Revna's Rebuke: Kyrie Warrior Army Expansion Premium Painted Edition: This expansion introduces five new imposing Kyrie Warrior characters – each with their own highly detailed, fully assembled premium painted miniatures.

This expansion introduces five new imposing Kyrie Warrior characters – each with their own highly detailed, fully assembled premium painted miniatures. Revna's Rebuke: Iron Lich Viscerot and Necrotech Wraithriders Army Expansion Premium Painted Edition: Command the formidable forces of Iron Lich Viscerot and the Necrotech Wraithriders! This expansion introduces a new species – the Eisenek! The expansion contains four new highly detailed, fully assembled premium-painted miniatures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!