Hitman 3 Offering Progression Carry Over For Stadia Players

IO Interactive announced this week that Stadia players who have been progressing in Hitman 3 will be able to transfer their progress. As you may know, Stadia is being discontinued next month due to Google's mismanagement of the platform, despite being one of the best cloud gaming services out there. But the lingering issue that a lot of players who signed up for it are having is what happens to their library once it ends. IO is taking care of its own content as they have revealed how you can transfer your progress on Stadia to another copy of the game, whether it be for PC or console. This includes the Stadia exclusives like the weird white/orange/purple suit you see below. But be aware, if you already have a game running on another platform, the transfer will overwrite that progress. Here's some snippets of info from the blog.

"In order to carry over your Stadia progress, you must link your Stadia Account to an active IOI Account before the Stadia servers are shut down. The best way to create an IOI Account is through the game itself. Launch the game on Stadia, navigate to the IOI Account section, enter your email address and follow the process. You can also log into the IOI Account website and double-check that the correct Stadia account with your Hitman 3 progress is listed under your 'Linked Accounts'. Important: If you do not link your Stadia Account to an IOI Account before Google shuts down the Stadia servers on January 18, 2023, it will be impossible to carry over your progress."

"Your player profile, XP, suits, items, and mastery levels are all carried over. In addition, the majority of your Stadia achievements will also be unlocked on your new platform. Unfortunately, there are some compatibility issues between the achievement systems, so we decided to focus on making sure that the achievements related to progression would auto-unlock as a priority. This will mean that players should not be blocked from completing any trophies/achievements after the carryover. Your leaderboard positions, save games, and created contracts will NOT be carried over during the Stadia Progression Carryover."

"If you choose to carry over your Stadia progression, it will overwrite all existing progression on your target platform. For extra insight, if you already have existing progression (including items) on a non-Stadia platform and choose to perform the Stadia carryover process (as described in this article), you will essentially replace all of your existing non-Stadia progress with your Stadia progress, which may result in 'losing' some items that you cannot re-earn."