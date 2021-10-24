Hitman 3's Final Seven Deadly Sins DLC Will Be Released Tuesday

IO Interactive has revealed their plans for the last Seven Deadly Sins DLC coming to Hitman 3 as we finally see Agent 47's wrath. Quite literally, I'm afraid, as this DLC's Escalation (The Wrath Termination) will have you planning out several ways to both adapt to survive during a furious onslaught of foes who would like nothing more than to pick off an agent. But you're no ordinary agent as you'll have the ability to take them all on and "unleash your wrath". The rewards for this include that sleek Temper Suit and Shaska Beast you see below, along with the Wrath Termination and the Roar Flash Grenade. You can see it all in the trailer down below as the DLC will go live on October 26th.

The Season of Wrath takes you back to Dartmoor, where you'll need to plan, adapt and survive against an onslaught of enemies. Take them all down to unlock firepower of your own and unleash your wrath. Failure is not an option. Complete all three stages of the new Wrath Termination Escalation and unlock new sin-themed suit and items. Get exclusive sin-themed suits and take on brand new challenges to unlock unique rewards. Can you resist all seven sins? Seven Deadly Sins is a 7-part expansion for Hitman 3 that will be released over time. Each of the seven content packs introduces a new contract, unique suit and sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination. They're coming for you… Prepare for the final act of the Seven Deadly Sins – and go deep into the mind of an angry Agent 47! Wrath, the seventh and final act of the Seven Deadly Sins collection, arrives on October 26th. Wrath and any of the past or future individual installments can be purchased individually for $4.99 or players can buy the whole Seven Deadly Sins collection for $29.99.