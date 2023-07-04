Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: germany, Holoride, virtual reality

Holoride Looks To Bring VR Gaming To Backseat Riders

Holoride has officially released their back seat VR units for gaming on the go, as the German company has two different versions to buy.

Last week, a brand new VR concept was introduced over in Germany, as Holoride looks to provide VR gaming to those in the back seat. The product was originally revealed clear back at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, but recently the company unveiled more about the design and the gaming options coming your way. If you haven't seen this yet, the concept is that those who ride with you in the back seat of a car can access a unique VR game through a special set of VR lenses and a controller set to play games that require little movement as you remain seated the entire time. The idea is to provide a different kind of entertainment to passengers, whether it be kids looking for something to do or an activity to occupy people on long road trips. We have more info on the VR platform below, along with several new videos they've released, as they're currently selling units for around $700.

"As summer vacation kicks off, family road trips are in full swing – which means that parents need fun, creative ways to keep their kids engaged in the backseat. Holoride can be used in any car – from the newest Audi to a well-used car. The Holoride retrofit—a puck-sized Bluetooth device that sits on your dashboard—makes Holoride's library of immersive VR games compatible with any vehicle. So instead of asking that age-old question, "Are we there yet?!" kids will start asking, "Are we there already?!" Whereas the new Apple Vision Pro will cost almost $3500, the Holoride retrofit pack is far more accessible at a price of essentially $699. Holoride's incredible, ever-expanding library includes a wide variety of fun and exciting experiences—from immersive games like Cloudbreakers: Leaving Haven, to casual experiences like Cookie Ride and Dynablaster, to edutainment, such as the Bookful series."

