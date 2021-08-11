Black Desert Launches The Awakening For Corsair Class

Pearl Abyss revealed details for the awakening of the Corsair Class in Black Desert, and it comes with some interesting perks. Players who are working their way up with the class are able to try on the new outfit and dive into battle using the all-new harpoon-style weapon Patraca. Not to mention getting some new skills added to their arsenal that will make you a force on land or at sea. We got more details on the upgrade for the character class for you here.

The awakened Corsair is captain of the Slippery Scallywags, a band of friendly pirate otters that assist players in combat. The Slippery Scallywags fire their cannons to help defeat foes as players perform their powerful new skills. Adventurers can also strategically choose to use her new, special weapon Patraca as either a sword for melee combat or as a harpoon gun for ranged attacks. Corsair can easily rush down enemies while surrounded by its mist. Distant enemies aren't safe either, as she can pierce them with her harpoon from afar, dragging them into her mist and neutralizing them.

Spare No Quarter! : Rather stylishly throws her rope into the air, lifting her up and surrounding her in mist, before she comes down to slice her foe.

: Rather stylishly throws her rope into the air, lifting her up and surrounding her in mist, before she comes down to slice her foe. Sun-splitter Patraca : Throws her rope towards the sun, momentarily staying mid-air, before firing her harpoon. Enemies hit by the harpoon will be neutralized by her mists.

: Throws her rope towards the sun, momentarily staying mid-air, before firing her harpoon. Enemies hit by the harpoon will be neutralized by her mists. Cap'n's Orders: Open Fire!: Lifts her weapon into the air, giving the signal to open fire. Following her orders, the Scallywags fire their ship's massive anchor at the enemy.

In addition, there are a host of in-game events to celebrate the graduation of summer season servers. Season servers are the servers designed for fast growth of character. When Adventurers complete all the challenge quests, they can choose to graduate from the season server. Adventurers can play their characters on regular servers and get special rewards, including the PEN (V) Capotia accessory, the powerful accessory that can greatly aid newer Adventurer's journey