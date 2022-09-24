Honey, I Joined A Cult Will Launch In Early November

Team17 and Sole Survivor Games have confirmed that Honey, I Joined A Cult is set to be launched in early November. The game has been in Early Access for a while on Steam, giving you a chance to start your own cult and bring followers to your beck and call. Now you'll be able to get the full experience out of running your own cult when the full game is released on PC on November 3rd, 2022. You can read more about the full version below along with the latest trailer for the game.

Honey, I Joined a Cult is a tycoon/management game where you must build and expand your base, supervise your cultists and resources, and increase your faith, funds and following! Effective management is at the heart of every money-making enterprise and your organisation is no exception! Being snappy dressers isn't enough, your cult must run like a well-oiled hypno wheel. Set schedules for your cultists, develop their skills, level them up and manage food and maintenance systems. Assign tasks to your cultists based on a priority system. So who said that micro-management doesn't work?! Every great cult needs great interior design. Place, design, and decorate rooms to keep your cultists happy. There is a whole host of weird and wonderful room options and objects, each with a vital role to play in your cult. From polygraph rooms, discombobulator, and spirit chambers to energy spas and the dreaded ministry of alteration. Exploit your followers: Strange and exciting quack therapies offer great opportunities to extract cash from the gullible.

