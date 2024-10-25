Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Honor of Kings, TiMi Studio Group

Honor of Kings Launches New Jujustu Kaisen Collaboration

Honor of Kings has a brand new collaboration happening soon for the next few weeks as the characters of Jujustu Kaisen arrive in the game

Article Summary Honor of Kings teams up with Jujutsu Kaisen, bringing anime characters to the game in a thrilling event.

New skins for Yuji Itadori and Satoru Gojo, plus a Jujutsu High-themed skin for Garo to be released.

Participate in exclusive minigames, enchanted battlefield, and more inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen.

Pre-register now for special in-game rewards starting from November 1, including stickers and vouchers.

Developer TiMi Studio Group and publisher Level Infinite have revealed a brand new collaboration being added to their mobile game Honor of Kings, as the characters of Jujustu Kaisen will arrive next week. The event will kick off on November 1 and run for a few weeks, as several characters from the Shōnen TV anime series will drop into the domain for a special in-game event. We have more details about what to expect below as we'll see it launch next Friday.

Jujustu Kaisen Collaboration

The collaboration will see highly detailed Skins for Yuji Itadori and Satoru Gojo and an exclusive original Jujutsu High-themed skin for Garo. It will include a series of minigames, an all-new enchanted battlefield, the login screen, a ranking list, loading screens, and more, all inspired by the serialized TV anime series and its colorful roster of protagonists. Prepare to be transported to the spirit world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Prepare for battle! Starting today, players pre-registering in-game for the Jujutsu Kaisen event will receive the following appreciation tokens just by logging in from 1 November to 7 November:

Yuji Itadori sticker (valid for 30 days)

Satoru Gojo sticker (valid for 30 days)

5 x Jujutsu Kaisen draw vouchers

15 x Jujutsu Kaisen tokens

In anticipation of the full activation, starting from October 26, players can participate in more events with exclusive tasks and opportunities to earn unique in-game rewards leading up to the launch.

Honor of Kings

Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design plus music created by world renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players' skills and tactics, not by how much they spend. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!