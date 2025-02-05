Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Hoopa, pokemon

Hoopa Unbound Gets a Non-Shiny Raid Day in Pokémon GO

Niantic announces Hoopa Unbound Raid Day, but Shiny Hoopa will remain unavailable. Was this a bad choice... or was it out of Niantic's hands?

Niantic is bringing Hoopa Unbound back to Pokémon GO for a big Raid Day event this month… but there is something oddly missing from this event that has been a big part of previous Raid Days. Let's take a look at what's happening — and what's not happening — during Hoopa Unbound Raid Day.

Here's what's happening for the Hoopa Unbound Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: You'd think it would be Hoopa, right? Unfortunately and somewhat bizarrely, Hoopa Unbound Raid Ray will not allow Hoopa to be Shiny. Raid Days have historically had the highest Shiny rate of any Pokémon GO event, with researchers observing the rates to be approximately one in ten. This makes these types of events a big draw for the community. Losing this aspect of the event is quite the choice from Niantic, but it might actually not be up to them. Shiny Hoopa has not yet been released in the main series games… so perhaps GO is locked out. That's just speculation, though. Let's take a look at what actually is happening, now.

Event Ticket: A $5 USD event ticket will grant Trainers who purchase it the following bonuses during Hoopa Unbound Raids Day: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: "These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. local time."

