Posted in: Angry Birds, Games, Rovio | Tagged: angry birds, Angry Birds Friends

Angry Birds Friends Is Available For Free On Browsers

For those of you who have been enjoying Angry Birds Friends on mobile, you can now play the game with a few changes free on browser

Article Summary Play Angry Birds Friends for free on browsers, featuring all the classic slingshot action you love.

Compete worldwide in 35+ new puzzle levels each week, taking on the iconic bad piggies and leaderboards.

Enjoy regular tournaments and themed events with fresh challenges starting multiple times each week.

Advance through leagues, unlock lasting rewards, and prove your slingshot skills against friends and rivals.

Rovio has released a newer Angry Birds game for browsers, so you can play Angry Birds Friends completely free. It's basically everything you know from the mobile version, with a few tweaks here and there, and some changes in the control for obvious reasons. Plus the fact that unlocking things in this version last longer than on the mobile edition. We have more info and a trailer here as the game is currently live.

Angry Birds Friends

Pop the bad piggies with your slingshot skills in Angry Birds Friends! Experience one of the top classic games and compete against the World in 35+ NEW puzzle games levels every week! Practice your slingshot, improve accuracy, knock down the bad piggies and reach the highest scores in these fun games. Defeat your friends and climb the leaderboards to become the BEST puzzle games player in the World in one of the most exciting bird games out there! Whether you love puzzle games or enjoy classic games, Angry Birds Friends delivers.

This game is a perfect fit for puzzle games fans, those seeking competitive events, and anyone who wants to crush the bad piggies. Indeed, this Rovio game combines classic games fun with the thrill of head-to-head competition in the world of bird games. Which of your friends has the best slingshot aim? Test your puzzle games solving skills, master these classic games physics mechanics, and enjoy one of the most fun games against bad piggies among all bird games. If you enjoy fun games, you'll love mastering the slingshot in these classic games. And if you love puzzle games and bird games, Angry Birds Friends by Rovio is the game for you!

Competitive Events Tournaments starting every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

Play 35+ NEW puzzle games levels every week in Angry Birds Friends to challenge the bad piggies with your powerful slingshot skills.

Challenge opponents and win to advance to higher leagues!

Take hold of the top position for amazing rewards ​​in this new twist on classic games!

Play Special Themed Tournaments every other week! Among all fun games, it never gets boring with fresh themes!

Aim your slingshot at the bad piggies to clear the puzzle games levels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!