Horror Game Outer Terror Comes To Consoles In Mid-April

After having been released for PC last year, VoxPop Games will bring their horror title Outer Terror over to consoles next month.

Enjoy 80s/90s action film vibes in this arcade roguelite with a horror twist.

Choose from 10 unique survivors, each with personalized weapons and special skills.

Experience randomized maps, weapons, and enemies in solo or co-op modes.

Indie game developer Salt & Pixel, along with publisher VoxPop Games, have given a console release date to their horror title, Outer Terror. The game was released for PC almost a year ago, bringing players a mix of storytelling that harkens back to the action films of the '80s and '90s as you fight over hordes of enemies in an arcade roguelite. Now, that experience will arrive for all three major consoles as the game will drop on April 12, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait for it to come in a few weeks.

Outer Terror

In Outer Terror, you'll choose from 10 unique survivors each with their own persona-tied weapons and special skill attacks to rage through relentless waves of otherworldly terrors. Whether playing solo or co-op, each playthrough of Outer Terror will give players a different experience with randomized weapons and upgrade choices, enemy patterns, and areas of the map. You thought that safe zone would be in the same spot as last time? Think again; you'll have to slaughter your way through enemies to find it with each playthrough.

Pixelated bullet hell-styled chaos: Combine weapons and automatically fire as you wade through unrelenting waves of enemies (best keep moving, though, or you might go splat).

Combine weapons and automatically fire as you wade through unrelenting waves of enemies (best keep moving, though, or you might go splat). An S+ class/B movie-styled cast: Choose from 10 survivors reminiscent of classic horror protagonists. Find out how they survived, level up their attributes, and teach them new skills to make enemies go splat.

Choose from 10 survivors reminiscent of classic horror protagonists. Find out how they survived, level up their attributes, and teach them new skills to make enemies go splat. Multiple game modes: Choose from solo story mode, completing side quests and going at it alone, or playing with a buddy in co-op.

Choose from solo story mode, completing side quests and going at it alone, or playing with a buddy in co-op. A constant gorefest: Roguelite elements make each playthrough its own bloody adventure with randomized weapon buff pick-ups, upgrade options, maps, and even enemy paths.

Roguelite elements make each playthrough its own bloody adventure with randomized weapon buff pick-ups, upgrade options, maps, and even enemy paths. A classic throwback: Play through five volumes of stories inspired by classic horror comics and films with boss battles tearing straight out of a Lovecraftian yarn.

