Horror VR Movie Buff Game Deep Cuts Announced

Do you like movies? Do you like horror? Do you enjoy VR? Would you like to see all three in one? Then Deep Cuts may be the game for you.

Article Summary tinyBuild Games reveals VR horror game Deep Cuts for Meta Quest, coming in 2024.

Play as Elise Weber in a cinematic universe with interactive movie sets and physics.

Deep Cuts features time manipulation and puzzle-solving in various blockbuster worlds.

Scythe Dev Team optimized Deep Cuts to push the Meta Quest hardware to its limits.

Indie game publisher tinyBuild Games and VR developer Scythe Dev Team have revealed their latest game on the way called Deep Cuts. This game was designed to appeal to the movie buff and film lover in all of us; with a bit of a horror twist, the game will take you on the set of a variety of movie genres, all of which are interactive and contain their own kind of physics, all tied to a greater story in which you explore a studio as a young filmmaker. But everything here isn't all that it seems to be. We have more info and the trailer here as the game arrives for Meta Quest later in 2024, with Steam VR and PSVR2 in 2025.

Deep Cuts

Lights, camera, action! Filmmaker Elise Weber and best friend/creative partner Malcolm Micheaux enjoyed an illustrious career until their villainous cartoon creations went mad. As Elise, explore the Lights Camera Faction studio premises in hopes of saving Malcolm. Enter a series of blockbuster worlds based on the duo's extensive film catalog alongside Bowie, the only sane cartoon character left. Take Elise right into the heart of a movie set. Survive the '80s horror-inspired "Forsaken Festival," fend off creatures in the '70s space thriller "Origin Drill," or take a stroll through the Wild West in "Bastard Town." Each blockbuster world contains numerous interactable objects – grab a boom mic for an improvised weapon, fire off a prop machine gun, and discover hidden lore secrets. Solve intricate puzzles with the help of time manipulation abilities, and embrace the power of an ultimate Film Director!

"With Deep Cuts, we've harnessed every inch of the Meta Quest hardware to create an unmatched experience, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the physical VR medium," said Kaleb Alfadda, Principal Technical Engineer, Director & Founder, Scythe Dev Team. "Our team meticulously optimized every aspect to ensure fluid performance and rich, detailed environments that truly bring the game to life. We're excited to offer players an experience that fully exploits the potential of the hardware, setting a new bar for standalone VR."

